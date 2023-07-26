Kirsty Jameson bit the victim's back and shook her head during a prolonged night attack in the victim's home, said Edison Flint, prosecuting.

The 32-year-old attacker woke the victim at 3.17am on March 21 and after being allowed into her Ryedale home grabbed her and pulled her over a chair by her hair, pulled her to the ground, punched her in the face and put her body weight onto her back.

“The defendant sunk her teeth into the complainant and shook her (the victim’s) head while she did that,” said Mr Flint.

The victim told police later: "This was an animal trying to kill her prey."

She said the attack terrified her so much she was afraid to move for two and a half hours. Afterwards, police found a clump of her hair that had been pulled out.

In a personal statement, the victim said: “I felt scared for my life. I thought she was going to kill me.”

She said the head shaking left her with internal eye injuries and the attack in general left her bleeding in three places and so psychologically affected she was now constantly looking over her shoulder and trying to avoid anywhere where Jameson may be.

She also had bald patches on her head where hair had been pulled out.

Mr Flint said the two women had been in a relationship for a month, during which Jameson had constantly been in the other woman’s company and had regularly tried to check messages and phone logs on the other woman’s phone.

On March 21, Jameson was high on drink or drugs when she arrived at the other woman’s home.

The victim’s injuries included black eyes, an injured nose, a bite mark and a lump on her forehead.

Jameson, now of Longcroft Road, Hawick on the Scottish Borders, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

She was made subject to a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition she does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

She was also made subject to a 10-year restraining order banning her from any contact with the victim or referring to her in any way on social media and ordered to pay £425 prosecution costs.

For her, Michelle Turner said Jameson had gone to the victim’s home to collect her belongings. She accepted she lost her self-control during the incident.

The defence solicitor advocate said the situation between the two had been building during the day with messages being exchanged in a disagreement about how they would each spend their day.

She said medical evidence of the victim’s initial treatment did not support her claims about long-term medical effects.

Since the assault, Jameson had sought help in dealing with her drinking and from Racing Welfare.