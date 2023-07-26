When we come to power, we have a country to fix. Nothing works.

You can’t see an NHS dentist and waits for other specialties are at an all time high.

Housing is impossible to find and impossible to fund, whether to rent or buy. Wages are falling.

It is what I heard across Selby - and what led to that historic election victory last week.

It is what I constantly hear in York. Enough is enough and people want and need change.

Winning a by-election is not enough, as telling as it is.

We need a General Election and we need a transformative Government to reset the country, reaching into the real needs that confront families and communities every day.

This weekend, Labour has been discussing the first steps of these changes. However, with an election a possible 18 months away, still much work is to be done.

At the centre of the debate in Nottingham at Labour’s National Policy Forum has been the debate about tackling poverty.

Labour was created to ensure that no-one was left behind. It is core to our values.

However, when Labour has said that it will not scrap the ‘two child policy’, where parents receive funding for only two of their children, no more, we have got to question policy.

We must remember that the two child policy sits alongside a benefit system which - as the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has described - is woefully inadequate, as no family can live off the paucity of state welfare.

This is the system that also applies a ‘bedroom tax’, forcing people to pay for a spare room and sanctions claimants, despite their already existing detriment.

Labour, in parallel, has argued for complete reform of the system. So do I, as does anyone who has need for social security.

Not only do parents and children lose out, but disabled people, pensioners and anyone who finds themselves unable to work.

If we are throwing the baby and the bath water, should we worry about how we would tweak this failed Tory policy, whose Government introduced the change and will not reverse it? It may make for a good headline, but will make no difference to anyone.

I have consistently voted against the two-child policy when it has been before Parliament.

It was the first time I broke the whip in 2015, as I object to the state determining how many children a family can have. It has a strong whiff of communist China about the policy.

Further, for women who have more than two children resulting from an assault (the ‘rape clause’) or from a controlling relationship, they then have no support for any additional child, not to mention parents being able to have choice over the size of their family; this cannot be the domain of the privileged. Women need support not the state turning its back.

But the system is not working for anyone. Disabled people have to go through stressful court appeals to get additional support to help them manage their impairment, and with the cost of living crisis, the sums are not adding up.

Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s ‘Guarantee on Essentials’, calculating the minimum a person can survive on while meeting their rent and bills, have shown that a single adult should receive £120 a week, while a couple £200, just to get by.

As many as 8.8 million low-income families would benefit, including 3.9 million families with children and over half of all working-age families with a disabled person in the family. So we need reform.

Alongside this, we need to ensure that pensioner income is protected, not least for the WASPI women who had their pensions cut by the state, forcing women to work longer.

Of course, Labour wants more people to access work, and will provide a supportive route to employment for all who can, but we must always protect those who cannot.

Likewise, I have been leading the debate in Westminster for all children to have access to free school meals, removing the stigma that children experience of being ‘different’, and instead all enjoying a warm nutritious meal in the middle of the day, to help them learn better.

Where Labour councils, and the Welsh Labour Government, have introduced this policy, as our York councillors have pledged, children can concentrate and learn better. Let the evidence direct the policy.

A Government set on eradicating poverty, not least among children, is the hope that we all long to see. In 2023, the fact that 4.5 million children live in poverty is shameful and is the full responsibility of this failing Tory Government.

Let us debate hard for the best way that we not just eradicate the two-child policy, but eradicate poverty.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central