Relay For Life takes place at York RI opposite West Bank Park in Acomb and starts at on Saturday (July 29) with an opening ceremony at noon.

The York event, which started in 2018, brings together teams of family and friends to fundraise for life-saving cancer research. Teams, cancer survivors and volunteers then unite as a community to honour everyone who has been affected by cancer and celebrate the money raised for research.

The festival is focused around a 24 hours relay where this year 17 teams will take it in turns to complete laps of the track all day and all night with one person from each team on the track at all times.

Invited VIPs will take part in a first lap of honour before being treated to afternoon tea.

VIPs starting the first lap (Image: Supplied)

And throughout the day there will be children's entertainment, local bands and stalls and activities to suit all ages.

All the money raised will support Cancer Research UK and organiser Jo Jackson, who is running the event for the sixth year, says it has to date helped raise about £320,000.

Jo has been supporting cancer research for 21 years after she lost her friend, Larna Cooper to breast cancer.

Jo and her husband Tim (Image: Supplied)

"We would love everybody to come along and join us to help us raise funds for Cancer Research UK. It's a free event and there is free parking on site as well," said Jo.

"People are in for an absolutely fantastic afternoon and into the event, at dusk we hold our Candle of Hope ceremony remembering those we have lost to cancer and to celebrate the lives of those still with us and we will hear from somebody whose life has been affected by cancer."

The Candle of Hope Ceremony at a previous Relay For Life (Image: Supplied)

Jo said: "We finish on Sunday with lots of fun activities and children's entertainment with a closing ceremony at 11.30am and a final lap together at 12noon.

"There will be a ribbon cutting and a final lap of honour by eight-year-old cancer survivor Jorgie Rae Griffiths who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children, when she was just 18 months and is now in remission."

Jo herself will be taking part with her team, Jo's Jewels.

Jo and Jorgie Rae Griffiths (Image: Supplied)