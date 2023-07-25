Little Wold Vineyard is part of Market Place Farm at South Cave. It has been in the Wilson family since 1947 when it was bought by Robert Wilson, and over the years has been home to a beef herd and a dairy herd. It moved into intensive poultry and then pigs and has grown potatoes, sugar beet, sprouts, broccoli and, in the late 1980s cereals for the wholesale market.

The farm moved into renewable energy growing short rotation coppice for supply to Drax and the idea of a vineyard came from a visit to South Africa. Planting began in 2012 with the first wine harvest in 2016.

Now, 19 staff produce 86,000 bottles of wine a year from 23,000 vines on 23 acres. The farm has added a tasting room, vineyard tours and weddings.

Rollits marketing director Pat Coyle said attending the show allows staff to meet clients and potential customers to discuss a range of issues in an informal setting.