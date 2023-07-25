The family-run food firm hosted a visit from the students at their Bedale-based HQ to discuss their recommendations.

HECK! co- founder Debbie Keeble said: “The work that the team at the University of York completed has helped us develop a long-term strategy, which acknowledges its role in preventing the worst effects of climate change, but also helps us to adapt to the new reality that climate change will produce in the near future.”

The university report gives eight recommendations for HECK!, including investing in renewable energy, more plastic reduction and using innovative companies in its supply chain.

HECK! has a dedicated team in-house working on its net zero journey, including Binod Kamur from the University of York. In 2022 the company saved 175 tonnes of CO2 by reducing plastic intensity, it donated 65,000 portions of food to food banks and created on-pack C02 information. In 2023, the business will set out a carbon reduction roadmap. Also, it aims to cut energy used by ten per cent by installing an energy monitoring system.