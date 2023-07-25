They were once to be seen all across York city centre - in front of Fishergate Bar and Micklegate Bar, at the corner of Nessgate and Low Ousegate, at the junction of Tanner’s Moat and Railway Street and, of course, at the point where Duncombe Place, Blake Street, St Leonard’s Place and Museum Street meet.

They were there in all weathers, helping to keep traffic flowing in the days before traffic lights. Derek particularly remembers the policeman who used to stand at the corner of Nessgate and Low Ousegate, and whose ‘well-choreographed and mesmerising ... flagless semaphore was an early example of street entertainment’.

We dug out some photos from the wonderful Explore York digital archive to show these traffic police from times past in action. And for good measure, we also found some other early photos of police in York - including one of a gathering of officers in 1870, and an early photo from about 1908 of the York Minster police, an entirely separate force thought to date to the 13th century.

York’s main, professional, full-time police force seems to have been set up in the mid 1830s following local government reorganisation in 1835.

By 1867 there were 44 police officers in the city and, by 1886, 68. The main police station was on Silver Street.

While large town and cities like York were quick to see the advantages of a professional police force, many rural areas hung back.

Counties were given the legal right to set up a police force in 1839, but many - including the North Riding - refused. Police were thought to be an ‘unnecessary and ...unwelcome burden on the county’s rates’, according to a 2006 article in our sister paper the Darlington & Stockton Times. Criminal elements soon found rich pickings in rural areas without police forces, however, and so by 1856 a new ‘County and Borough Police Act’ required every county, including the North Riding, to set up its own force.

In 1968 the North Riding force amalgamated with the York city police to form what is today North Yorkshire Police.