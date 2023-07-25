The popular venue, owned by Leeds-based Ossett Brewery, is the city pub of the season.

CAMRA member Alison Frankland told members at as presentation at the weekend she chose the pub as she loved its historic setting and character, which included paintings of foxes.

It also served a good choice of excellent beers, served by friendly and welcoming staff. It also had a great beer garden and was accessible by car, bus and foot.

Pub manager Mandy Pegg said at the presentation that it is easy to serve good beer when you work for Ossett Brewery. She also praised her staff for their support.

“We have a lovely community, good customers and this makes it all a lovely pub to run,” she added.

CAMRA branch chairman Chris Tregellis said afterwards says the Fox continues to serve its community well. The Ossett Brewery has done a great job in maintaining standards. It also has one of the best beer gardens in town, all making it a worthy winner.