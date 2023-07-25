New Lane, which is off the A59 Acomb Road, is in Holgate and always has been. Acomb to my knowledge starts at the Regent Building and continues to the outer ring road 1237.

Robert Waite, Holgate, York

How can break dancing be an Olympic sport?

I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears this morning when on the news it was reported that Break Dancing was being introduced into the 2024 Olympic Games.

What?! Are the organisers on the same planet -especially when Squash is repeatedly refused inclusion into the games? The mind boggles.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York