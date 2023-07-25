With reference to the article reporting on more 20mph signs in New Lane (The Press July 17) I did wonder if the reporter Adam Laver is new to York, as he doesn’t appear to know the boundaries between Holgate and Acomb?
New Lane, which is off the A59 Acomb Road, is in Holgate and always has been. Acomb to my knowledge starts at the Regent Building and continues to the outer ring road 1237.
Robert Waite, Holgate, York
How can break dancing be an Olympic sport?
I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears this morning when on the news it was reported that Break Dancing was being introduced into the 2024 Olympic Games.
What?! Are the organisers on the same planet -especially when Squash is repeatedly refused inclusion into the games? The mind boggles.
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
