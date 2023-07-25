I agree with Emma Clayton (The Press, July 20) about loud phone calls - particularly on buses.
I was on a bus recently and a woman was talking and laughing very loudly throughout the whole of her journey.
Fortunately, she got off at Malton and other passengers and I heaved a sigh of relief!
I am also still getting used to seeing people using ear buds and realising that they are not always talking to themselves!
Anne Horner, Carrington Avenue, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here