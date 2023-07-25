I agree with Emma Clayton (The Press, July 20) about loud phone calls - particularly on buses.

I was on a bus recently and a woman was talking and laughing very loudly throughout the whole of her journey.

Fortunately, she got off at Malton and other passengers and I heaved a sigh of relief!

I am also still getting used to seeing people using ear buds and realising that they are not always talking to themselves!

Anne Horner, Carrington Avenue, York

 

 