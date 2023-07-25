Instead of Scarborough for a trip to the sea, The Telegraph has suggested visiting Cayton Bay, a popular location for surfers to enjoy.

When the weather is scorching and you know some of the region’s most popular beaches will be swamped with hundreds of people, checking out the quieter coastal spots could be just the place for you to relax in the sunshine.

You can see the full list of recommendations for alternative beaches by The Telegraph here.

What did The Telegraph say about Cayton Bay in North Yorkshire?





The Telegraph wrote: “If you want respite from the rides and loud attractions, head further south to Cayton Bay.

“This lovely sandy beach has clean water for swimming and a sense of calm that feels about as far removed from Scarborough as possible.”

Suggesting where to stay in the Yorkshire village, it added: “Camping and caravanning is popular here, but for more luxury, book a room at The Farrier, a decadent restaurant with rooms. Doubles from £190 (01723 861 432; the-farrier.co.uk).”

On Tripadvisor, Cayton Beach has a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 418 reviews.

One visitor left this comment: “Lovely quiet beach, can park at top of cliffs for a fiver but plenty of free on-street parking higher up the hill.

“A steep climb down but worth it, plenty of space even at high season, lots of sandcastle-perfect sand and rockpooling over on the North side.

“Also has a little shop selling selection of hot food, buckets, drinks etc, and loos up some steps.”

Another person left this review: “Clean and tidy beach plenty of space doesn't get crowded and it is a dog friendly beach, only a short walk from caravan.”