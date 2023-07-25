Ernest ‘Ernie’ Skelton, from Scarborough, was gifted a VIP tour of a Class 68 locomotive and an exclusive ride in the driver’s cab to York as part of his special eighth birthday celebrations by TransPennine Express (TPE).

The youngster has been fascinated with trains for as long as his parents Aggie and Paul can remember.

After learning of Ernie’s love of locomotives, TPE invited the birthday boy and family for the ultimate day of railway celebrations.

His mother, Aggie Skelton, said: “It was a genuinely amazing day, from the birthday greeting on the information screens when we arrived at the station, to watching Ernie's response when he found out he'd be travelling in the driver's cab.”

Lead driver manager Steve Whitehead presented Ernie with a TPE giftbag including his very own miniature driver’s uniform before offering Ernie a tour of his favourite train – a TPE Nova 3.

He then told the Skelton family they would be travelling in First Class on their trip to York, but he had one more surprise – Ernie and his father, Paul, could ride in the driver’s cab.

Ernie said: “This is the best birthday, ever!

“Thanks for showing me around the cab and what all the buttons do in my favourite train, Steve!”

To top off the day, under close supervision, Ernie was allowed to sound the horn as they drove past a whistle board.

Steve Whitehead said: “It was lovely to meet Ernie and his family over the weekend.

“Ernie is such an enthusiastic, polite boy and it’s always great to meet people who could be part of the next railway generation.”