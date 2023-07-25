The Roxy Leisure team have announced that it is submitting a licensing and planning application, under their name, for the next Roxy Ball Room location - Roxy Ball Room York.

The new city centre venue will feature a range of indoor competitive socialising activities for guests to enjoy, alongside a premium drinks and food offering.

It is not yet known which games will feature in the York venue, but other Roxy Ball Room sites across the country include activities such as bowling, shuffleboard, beer pong, crazy pool, curling, darts, karaoke, cricket and baseball batting cages and mini golf.

Roxy Leisure’s commercial manager, Joel Mitchell, said: "York is a vibrant city, with a diverse range of hospitality and leisure businesses. The licensing application is the final step for us to hopefully open a gaming hall for the city and bring our unique range of competitive socialising games."

The Roxy Leisure team said it is passionate about opening a site in the "beautiful, historic" city of York as it has a rich hospitality and nightlife scene from restaurants, bars and tearooms, to theatres and cutting-edge art galleries.

With the Roxy Leisure concept already popular in nearby areas such as Leeds and Sheffield, the team said they have experienced first-hand how their competitive gaming concept is able to support and benefit the local area and hospitality scene.

York could be the 20th site for the Roxy Leisure group, further to their most recent launches in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff and Leicester, with their newest site opening in Cheltenham this September.

Roxy Leisure was founded by brothers Matt and Ben Jones with the first site opening in Leeds during 2013, when they saw a gap in the hospitality market for a venue that featured both games and a fun bar atmosphere. The duo said they are passionate about providing the best multi-sensory, cohesive experiences for their guests.

Previous plans to open a Roxy Lanes venue at the vacant site in St Mary’s Square in the Coppergate Centre were submitted in August 2021. The company put in an application to be granted a premises licence for films, recorded music indoors, late night refreshment and supply of alcohol.

In April this year, Supersonic Fitness in Stonebow House, which was created by Nick Sadler and Sarah Cleland-Smith as a gym, closed. The venue offered a full range of premium gym equipment alongside studio spaces for classes, a spa recovery zone and a healthy eating café open to members and non-members.