Dozens of youngsters from each of the STAR Multi Academy Trust’s nine primary and two secondary schools were invited to the event at Sherburn Old Girls’ School Community Centre, in Sherburn in Elmet, on Friday, July 14.

The participants took part in a series of discussions about their learning experiences and what they could learn from one another about what works well in each school.

All the children and young people who attended hold student leadership roles within their schools and they all play an active role in putting forward the views and opinions of their fellow pupils.

Cayte Mulhern, STAR MAT’s safeguarding, equalities, inclusion, diversity and wellbeing lead who organised the event, said: “This was an absolutely fantastic afternoon of discussion and activity, which proved incredibly popular with all of the children who attended.

“As a Trust we believe that all the pupils and students within our communities have a right to the same high standard of inclusive education, and we strive to develop leadership at all levels.

“This conference provided them with the opportunity to put into context the roles they play as leaders and to see what influence they can have as a student body.”