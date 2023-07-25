At the last general election, Boris Johnson persuaded millions to support his manifesto.
At recent by-elections, past Tory voters by the thousands stayed at home totally disillusioned having realised lurking behind Johnson were two men, one capable of blatant hypocrisy, the other a committed Remainer wholly opposed to Johnson’s manifesto commitments.
Is it any wonder they have lost the public’s trust?
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel