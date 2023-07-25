At the last general election, Boris Johnson persuaded millions to support his manifesto.

At recent by-elections, past Tory voters by the thousands stayed at home totally disillusioned having realised lurking behind Johnson were two men, one capable of blatant hypocrisy, the other a committed Remainer wholly opposed to Johnson’s manifesto commitments.

Is it any wonder they have lost the public’s trust?

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

 