Now that Putin has got a taste for invading other countries in the name of Russian nationalism, he might wish to invade York.

But if he does, the bollards might baffle the tanks.

In Front Street, Acomb, near where I live, the bollards are quite close together.

Tanks trying to negotiate these would become wedged, whereupon the police could slap parking tickets on them.

This would annoy Putin no end, and teach him that there are limits to Russian imperialism.

David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb