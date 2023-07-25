Pauline Aspinall nee Holtby, was 66 in April, and has retired after 51 years of service at Boots in Coney Street, having worked at the chemist's original site and at their current location.

A vintage photo of Pauline in the 90s (Image: Boots)

She recalls how Morris Gration, the father of late BBC Look North presenter, Harry was the manager at one time and yesterday (July 24) two of her previous managers, Mark Roberts and Marshall Stevenson, were in attendance at her retirement gathering along with Nicola Arthur, the current manager.

Pauline met Harry, who used to work at Boots himself in his younger days, when he opened the new site in 2008.

Pauline, pictured on Harry's left, opening the new store in 2008 (Image: Garry Atkinson)

Assistant manager, Pauline said things have changed over the years, and she remembers her first day: "I went home and told my mam and dad that my feet were killing and I didn't think I'd last the week, but here I am 51 years later, to the day, and I can't believe it.

"I have laughed and cried, we have been through many times together but the main thing that has kept us going is fun and the fact we are not colleagues, but friends."

Pauline celebrating her long service at Boots in Coney Street, York (Image: Boots)

Many of her colleagues past and present came to see Pauline off and one even dialled in from Benidorm.

Nicola said a poignant poem was read out and they all shared fond memories from the time Boots still sold pet food to all the shenanigans they used to get up to back in the 'good old days'.

Pauline and her previous managers, Marshall Stevenson, Mark Roberts and current boss, Nicola Arthur (Image: Boots)

Nicola said: "Pauline has looked after beauty for many years and is synonymous with her statement lipstick and her intricate knowledge of all her sales figures. She is always visit ready for senior leaders.

"As her current manager- it has been an absolute privilege to work alongside Pauline.

"She is not just my assistant manager but a driving part of the store team, especially her department of Beauty.

"Myself and her previous managers all agree she has been a confidante, the beating heart of the store and showed us what fun the Boots family is.

"She will be sorely missed by us all. We all wish her a happy retirement.

"Her beauty team and the wider store will miss her dearly.

"She was always there for everyone to listen and to put a smile on their faces."

Pauline on her retirement day (Image: Boots)

Pauline is retiring to spend time with her husband Pete, who she lives with in Huntington as well as her daughter, Victoria, son-in-law Bryan and grandchildren Emily and Jack.

Pauline pictured with colleagues old and new (Image: Boots)