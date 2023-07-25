Members of Planning Committee B last week refused an application from Chris Goodman of ACH Properties, concerning the Grade II-listed Macmillan House at 60 York Road, Acomb.

They followed recommendations from planning officers who recommended both a full planning application and related listed building consent be refused for a range of reasons.

Planning officials told the meeting that the scheme, if approved, would ‘truncate a stairway’, which would harm the internal layout of the listed building.

There would also be a loss of a garden area outside.

At the meeting, councillors agreed to support council planning staff in their recommendations, adding the proposed bungalows were inappropriate for the Conservation Area site. There was also the loss of the much-needed bedsits, one member added.

York Civic Trust had also told City of York Council it objected to the conversion of the former local authority hostel saying it presented an over-development of the site, with little amenity for future occupants.

Three letters of objection raise similar concerns, also noting a need for the low-cost bedsits, said a council report prepared for the meeting.