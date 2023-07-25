Charlotte Owen, a former adviser to Boris Johnson, was nominated to the Lords in the former prime minister’s controversial resignation honours list released in June.

The 30-year-old will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer.

Lady Owen is the youngest life peer announced that the House of Lords is aware of, with its records of peerages announced stretching back to 1958.

But the Lords added its records show examples of hereditary peers who became members at a younger age than Lady Owen.

Lady Owen’s introduction was followed by that of Conservative Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, who will be known as Lord Houchen of High Leven.

The pair wore the traditional scarlet robes for their short introduction ceremonies.

A cross-party Lords report last week said Mr Johnson’s exit honours had “brought into question” the current appointments system for creating new peers.

Lady Owen’s biography issued by the House of Lords stated she graduated from the University of York in 2015 with a degree in politics and international relations.

It adds she worked as a parliamentary assistant to Conservative MPs Alok Sharma, Mr Johnson and Sir Jake Berry from 2017 until 2021.

Lady Owen then worked as an adviser to Mr Johnson as prime minister, his successor Liz Truss and then chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris between 2021 and 2022.