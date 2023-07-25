The freebie at the York Dungeon is aligned with the attraction’s new summer show called 'Rotten Royals: The Palace Dungeon' - which takes peasants back to 1455 at the outset of the Wars of the Roses, as Richard of York heads up the Yorkist faction in the ongoing feud against the Lancastrians.

To celebrate the new show, anyone who shares the same name as the third Duke of York, or a variation of the name such as Rikki, Rick, Ricky, Dick, Rich and Richy, will be able to join the conflict within the dungeons free of charge on Yorkshire Day (August 1).

Mark Mattinson, general manager of The York Dungeon, said: “We’ve really enjoyed seeing guests enjoy our new show this summer. We thought what better way to celebrate the new experience, which refers to a massive part of Yorkshire history, than giving Dicks free entry on Yorkshire Day."

To receive free entry to the York Dungeon, just visit the attraction on Tuesday August 1 and prove your name by showing identification.

The seasonal summer show ‘The War of the Roses’ is running from now until September.