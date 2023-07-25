The York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, including the York Property Forum, is supporting the scheme from Jomast Developments and Together Homes on New Lane in Huntington.

The pair submitted their application to City of York Council in June, following public consultation. The council has still to determine the scheme, which features 2,3 and 4-bed homes, open space and tree and shrub planting.

The chamber’s president elect Sarah Czarnecki said: “The proposals would deliver much-needed affordable homes in a suitable location nearby to a range of facilities at Monks Cross and Vangarde, as well as sustainable travel options via the Park & Ride.

“The Chamber particularly welcomes this proposal because it includes a period of exclusivity for local key workers, which we believe is very welcome and valuable given the rising cost of living and challenges in affordability in York.

“The Chamber knows from speaking with businesses that many struggle to attract and retain a workforce due to rents and ownership challenges. Additionally, our vital public services in York depend on a local workforce, and are faced with the task of key workers finding suitable places to live. Proposals like this on New Lane will help to address this growing issue.”