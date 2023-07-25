The café at 20 Hawthorne Terrace, New Earswick is already receiving rave reviews.

Previously, it contained the popular Thistle Do Nicely deli/cafe.

The couple, who also own food vans Shakamaka, Crepe Creations and Panitos at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet have used their knowledge of what’s working in the street food scene to add some popular dishes to their new Café Coco menu including the ever-popular topped waffle fries.

Mary is no stranger to York’s hospitality scene having been co-founder of a popular York-based steak house in 2004 before jumping onto the street food movement.

She said: “Andrew and I started out with a milkshake and ice-cream van at the Designer Outlet in 2013 and we’ve expanded from there.

“We love our quirky vans but our dream was to have another base in York and when the unit became available we knew it was the perfect fit. New Earswick has a real sense of community spirit and we’ve had lots of support from the locals.”

The shop, which has undergone a complete refurbishment, has inside and outside seating and provides a relaxed atmosphere for people to catch up with friends or take advantage of the free Wi-Fi.

Café Coco’s breakfast baps and locally sourced Dancing Goat coffee are also proving to be a take-away hit with passing trade.

The couple are delighted to have secured a food hygiene rating of 5 in their recent inspection and are planning to introduce some bistro evenings in the coming months.

Café Coco opens Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm, extending to Saturdays from August. Café Coco is dog-friendly and has parking outside.

For more details, go to: https://www.facebook.com/cafecocoyork