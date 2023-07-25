The artwork has been created by artist Emily, known as 'Selkie Ray' - and it aims to represent the "nostalgic magic" of the animals and plant life living in and around the river.

Emily said: "This mural, named Beneath Usa, attempts to capture that wonderful magic and peaceful feeling of being beside the riverbank.

"Woven with the flora and fauna of the waterways around York as a celebration of its diversity, Beneath Usa is a world of water depicting the river from an under-the-surface perspective.

"The water world grows to a giant scale as the passerby shrinks, changing the viewer's perspective and highlighting those wonders that are hidden beside us."

This mural was commissioned by York BID in partnership with York Cares as part of their Big Community Challenge 2023 - the aim being to transform the area, whilst also acting as a graffiti deterrent.