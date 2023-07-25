FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a car fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Firer and Rescue Service say they have been called at 3.41am today (July 25) after reports of a fire in Northallerton.
A service spokesman said: "Both Northallerton appliances responded to a car on fire.
"The fire also spread to a nearby shed of approx 3x3m containing a butane gas cylinder.
"Fire crews extinguished the fire using hose reels and breathing apparatus, and confirmed the butane cylinder was safe, before they carried out a fire investigation."
