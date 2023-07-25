A FIRE in York city centre has been started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 4.02am today (July 25) after reports of a fire in Museum Street, York.

A service spokesman said: "Acomb and York crews used a hose reel to extinguish a small fire comprising pizza boxes, – started deliberately, outside a commercial premises.

"The buildings were checked for potential fire spread of which there was none."