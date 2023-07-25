The best in local farm produce will be on display as the event showcases more than 40 breeds of sheep, cows, pigs and goats, with over 1,000 animals entered.

The champion pig will be in line for a special award this year and will be recognised in the ASAO (Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations) Centenary Project of ‘100 Champions’.

The show will host the Ryedale Sheepdog Society trials again and there will also be an impressive selection of vintage tractors and machinery on display.

The trade stand spaces are sold out - and the event will feature more than 200 trade and craft stalls.

Fur and Feather will be just ‘Fur’ this year as avian flu means birds cannot be exhibited. But organisers say a great selection of rabbits, cavies and eggs will be on show.

The mini food festival will feature again this year and the Yorkshire Bus bars will join the event for the first time.

Entries for the Produce, Craft and Children’s sections will be on display in a vast marquee, with local growers and makers competing in a huge variety of classes. Local schools have also joined in, entering fun classes such as Planted Wheelbarrows (sponsored by Daisy Garden Centre) and Wooden Spoon kings & queens (sponsored by Beech Farm Cottages). Local school children are also invited each year to design a poster for the catalogue cover of the following year’s Show. Last year Ella Leckenby won with her beautiful design. The show falls on the last day of term for some pupils, but organisers say they are delighted that schools in the Ryedale Learning Trust have acknowledged the educational value and local importance of the event and are allowing children time off to visit.

New Show Secretary Keira Sirr-Hovendon said: “It’s incredible to see how the local community rallies behind the show. The show is huge and almost entirely run by volunteers. It’s a real eye opener to see ‘behind the scenes’. None of this is done for profit in any way. All the takings get put into the following year’s show, and if there’s money left it gets distributed to local charities. People devote hours of their time, local businesses donate money and materials and most importantly, landowner Will Shaw so very kindly lets us use the amazing venue at Welburn Park. So much effort is put into making this a great day out for everyone to enjoy. It’s going to be brilliant!

“We have some high profile horse qualifiers going on, loads of animals and stalls to look at. We’ve got parades of tractors, cattle and horses. We have ponies with young riders in fancy dress, we’ve got Shires in working plough harness. We’ve got expert gun dog trainers and fun dog shows.”

Show organisers say they are very fortunate to have the support of some fantastic sponsors. The main sponsor, Ryedale Auctioneers are also joined by SJP Law, McClarron Insurance, Paxtons, Crowberry Wood, NFU Mutual, Smailes Goldie, Wilfred Scruton, Crombie Wilkinson, Rainbow Equine Hospital and InnTravel.