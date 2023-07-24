EMERGENCY crews have been called out to the river Ouse in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue Service say they were called at 12.07pm today (July 24) to the River Ouse in York.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from York assisted a boat owner who had become stranded dangerously due to changes in river levels from recent rain.
"Crews assisted in relocating the boat to a safe location.
"During the process of relocating the boat, the boat collided with a bridge resulting in a man falling into the river.
"The man was rescued from the river by the crew on the fire service boat and was checked over by ambulance crews. He did not suffer any injuries and did not attend hospital."
