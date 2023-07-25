The multi award-winning Sharmini Thomas is be bringing her renowned teaching to the Cookery School at The 5-star The Grand, York.

The highly-acclaimed Indian Cookery tutor has run the prestigious "Sharmini's Inspirational Indian Cuisine" for 16 years. It has been recognised as the Nation's Best Curry School of 2023.

The Cookery School at The Grand promises an exquisite setting for unique team building experiences. With state-of-the-art facilities which can comfortably accommodate groups of up to 30 clients.

Sharmini says her workshops provide an excellent alternative for corporate events such as training sessions, celebrations, team building exercises, and strategy days.

READ MORE:

“By combining the art of cooking with team building activities, participants engage all five senses while developing strong bonds, enjoying themselves, and acquiring a valuable skill set,” she said.

The activities featured in Sharmini's team building classes include people to the health benefits of aromatic spices, and a Step-by-step guidance to achieve the correct colour, texture, aroma, and flavour of each dish.

Sharmini, who is originally from Kerala, India, continued: “The benefits of these classes extend far beyond the kitchen, fostering essential skills such as time management, communication, planning, flexibility, and cooperation to achieve common goals.

READ MORE:

“Participants also gain insights into cultural diversity and food habits, promoting healthier, happier, and less stressed individuals through the creation of home-cooked meals.”

She added: "Experience the Finest Team Building with Indian Flavour.’’

Classes are available in both half-day and full-day sessions, with the flexibility to create bespoke classes tailored to specific requirements. The first session is on Monday August 21.

READ MORE:

In addition to her regular workshops, Sharmini conducts bespoke cookery events upon request. Leveraging her qualifications in Psychology and NLP, coupled with her extensive culinary repertoire, she organizes group events focusing on team building, mental health, and mindfulness.

For details, go to: https://cookery.sharmini.co.uk/york-team-building-activities-with-an-indian-flavor/