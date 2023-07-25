Despite having 13 candidates to choose from, over half of voters decided not to bother.

And then think. What brought on the by-election? Nothing but the peacock vanity of a man - a man who had done naught more than the job he was elected to do, and been paid very generously for so doing. A man who then threw what was little more than an adolescent strop at not getting his school leaving prize.

And how much did this strop cost the rest of us? Difficult to know, but think of all the dosh spent on form-printing and hiring venues. Of paying overtime for count staff, polling station staff, and security. Of paying for all the postal votes. And think also about how all those council officials were diverted from their usual daily tasks.

If a few lads caused as much bother on Gowthorpe tonight, wasting police time and resources, they’d be up for it in court.

That a bloke having a mid-life crisis can cause such expensive and extensive disruption to local life - perhaps that explains why the population increasingly holds politics and the political process in contempt.

David Lewis, Church End, Cawood, Selby

Labour win was down to stay-at-home Tories

When Keir Mather took to the rostrum on Friday morning as the new MP for Selby and Ainsty he made a great acceptance speech.

He is a fine young man and will probably be an MP in the long-term future. The likelihood is, however, that it will be in nearby York, not in his home town of Selby.

The cruel reality is that his victory was based on 3,000 people who’d voted Lib Dem previously voting for him instead - and 18,000 people who’d voted Tory previously staying at home. About 2,000 Tories drifted off to the Yorkshire Party and the Greens.

If Claire Holmes retains the Tory nomination, despite her defeat on Thursday, she is likely to be the MP for Selby at the next General Election. There was no sign of Tories switching to Labour as was claimed repeatedly by Labour pundits through the night on various TV channels. Mather’s candidacy caused a mass abstention by former Tory voters. The numbers are clear.

Nigel Boddy, Greencroft Close, Darlington