Police in York want to speak to them following the theft of an electronic disability tricycle from the University of York.

The trike was adapted for use by its owner and was stolen from the biology campus at around 1.30pm on July 20. It is the second time a similar trike has been stolen in the past few weeks.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the two people in the images as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

"If you recognise them and can help identify them, please email alicia.oakes@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Alicia Oakes collar number 688."

If you wish to remain anonymous and do not want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ref 12230134327