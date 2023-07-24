Steven Wilcox, 67, was last seen at Kirkham train station in Lancashire at 3.40pm on July 18 and police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Read next:

Steven is 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with long white hair and was last seen wearing off white crew neck jumper, off white trainers and grey joggers.

Steven has links to York, Halifax and Bournemouth.

Anyone with information is asked to email forcecontrolroom@Lancashire.police.uk or phone 101, quoting log 1053 of July 18, 2023.