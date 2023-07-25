The Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well at Knaresborough appeared on ‘Discovery of the World's Mysteries,' captivating a massive audience 5,754 miles away.

The show boasts an estimated 2 million viewers and has been a pillar of prime-time programming in Japan since 1986.

The segment offered a fascinating glimpse into the timeless wonders of Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well, where objects transform into stone over time.

Two Japanese mascots that have been part of the show for over 30 years, were donated to Mother Shipton’s; one of these iconic dolls now hangs from the Petrifying Well, undergoing its petrification process, while the other is displayed in the attraction's museum, unpetrified.

Jay Stelling, spokesperson for Mother Shipton’s said: “We were elated to be featured on 'Discovery of the World's Mysteries' and share the timeless charm of Mother Shipton's with the people of Japan.

“Our cave and Petrifying Well hold centuries of intriguing tales, and we hope this exposure will encourage Japanese travellers to explore the more unusual wonders of the UK and embrace the allure of our ancient heritage."

Mother Shipton was born Ursula Sontheil, in 1488 to 15-year-old Agatha Soothtale, allegedly in a cave just outside Knaresborough.

She was an English soothsayer and prophetess according to English folklore and has sometimes been described as a witch. It is also alleged Ursula was the spawn of Satan, a rumour helped by the cave's well-known skull-shaped pool, which turned things to stone.

Later, she began creating potions and herbal remedies and eventually married Toby Shipton. He died after two years, and blamed by locals for his death, she moved back into the cave.

Here she created remedies and potions, with people increasingly travelling from afar to see her.

As her popularity grew she grew bolder and revealed she could see the future. She started by making small prophecies involving her town and the people within, and as her prophecies came true she began telling prophecies of the monarchy and the future of the world.

Earlier this year, the cave and attraction, which opened in 1630, received a Quality Recognition from Visit England.

This followed £1m spent on transforming the former run-down site in the 12 years since Fiona Martin bought the venue.

Improvements include better catering, a new playground for children, better landscaping, staging more themes events, erecting new cabins and witches huts.

Open daily until November 5, Mother Shipton’s Cave also hosts themed events during the school holidays to entertain visitors of all ages.

Summer event Pirates and Mermaids started this weekend and runs through until September 3, with actors, displays and plenty of photo opportunities.

For more information about Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well, visit www.mothershipton.co.uk