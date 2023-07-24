North Yorkshire Police say officers from the York west neighbourhood policing team were on routine patrol in Foxwood when they came across a van which was displaying cloned plates and was linked to motor vehicle thefts in the area.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle was seized and was found to contain two motorbikes which had previously been reported as stolen.

"Further enquiries led officers to arrest a 21-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and a 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and several driving offences."

Both suspects were interviewed and have since been released on conditional bail Officers are now able to reunite the owners with their vehicles.