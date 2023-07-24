After a triumphant return last, following an enforced two year break Huntington School's Arts Festival returned with about 300 pupils creating visual art and live performances for the audience.

Two of the dance performers (Image: Cassie Garbutt)

Cassie Garbutt, the school's subject leader for art said it was an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in one of four disciplines: art, dance, drama or music.

The theme this year was Hopes and Fears and the team created an immersive art space featuring digital animation and projection as well as large scale sculptural pieces with photographs of staff and students sharing their hopes and fears for the future.

Friends and family turned out in support (Image: Cassie Garbutt)

In drama the students performed a pirate story called ‘Kitts’ Gold’, a play by Paul Birch. This explores the twin theme of hopes and fears, themes at first glance that seem worlds apart but like the pirates themselves, appearances can be deceiving.

In dance students explored their own choreography for the theme of hopes and fears with original performances.

There was live music throughout (Image: Cassie Garbutt)

And the music team performed pieces that explored how music is used to express innermost emotions.

Ms Garbutt, who was also the festival director, said: "It is an opportunity to be a part of a large-scale project that builds a sense of community across year groups. Former students come back to facilitate and coach current students as part of the festival process.

"They are our best advocates, passing on their skills and demonstrating how their arts education at Huntington has shaped their adult lives.

"The art team developed ideas in response to the theme based on concepts such as rising up against the odds, the fight for women's rights and the rise of technology.

"We had a literal take on Rise Up with giant hot air balloons suspended from the hall ceiling as a striking use of the open space. We had a large sculptural phoenix representing the enduring metaphor of 'rising from the ashes' embodying the human spirit and our determination to success. There were other pieces across the hall including the outstanding work of our GCSE and A-level students, undertaking both during and after the pandemic.

"The dance team worked on pieces that reflect overcoming struggles, empowering yourself and others, and rebuilding society.

"In light of the impact that Covid has had on the past two years one of the performances was about the Saving the Arts movement, whose work came to people's attention during the long periods of forced isolation during the pandemic."

Hope was one of the key themes (Image: Cassie Garbutt)