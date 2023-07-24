A corn snake was spotted on a train between Skipton and Leeds on Saturday, July 22.

Passenger Sophie Johnstone spoke of what she saw including two women who stood on their seats as the snake went underneath. She posted on social media a photograph of the orange-coloured snake near the carriage’s door with the caption, "OH LORD there is an actual SNAKE on this train."

Chaotic scenes on the Shipley to leeds train. Snake moves. Carriage moves 🐍 pic.twitter.com/hVpOK4Hncd — Sophie Johnstone (@soph_johnstone) July 22, 2023

Northern has confirmed that the snake, described as harmless, was safely taken from the train when it arrived at Leeds station. The snake was then taken into the care of the RSPCA.

According to reports on social media the snake, now called Noodles, is in good health and being looked after by a specialist.

Fabulous, hope Noodles has a lovely happy new home.



It won’t though be with me, just to be very clear… 🐍 😬😖 https://t.co/94T1zDinta — Sophie Johnstone (@soph_johnstone) July 24, 2023

A spokesperson for Northern said: “At around 3.30pm on Saturday, July 22, the conductor on one of our Skipton to Leeds trains was alerted to what appeared to be a harmless corn snake in a carriage.

“The conductor’s priority was the safety of our customers and for the wellbeing of the snake. They ensured the area of the train was cleared, and were met at Leeds station by a team who safely took the snake off the train.

“The snake was later collected and is now in the care of the RSPCA.”