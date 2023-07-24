Family Fund is also celebrating its 50th anniversary and adds its social enterprise division has trebled its annual amount of support since the pandemic started in 2020.

Family Fund Business Services, which provides essential goods like beds and cookers to some of the most vulnerable families across the UK, is also marking its tenth anniversary by making over £12.7m profit since it began.

Set up in 2013 by national charity Family Fund, all taxable profit goes towards the parent charity which supports families raising disabled and seriously ill children.

Family Fund Business Services works in partnership with over 40 clients, including local authorities, charities and housing associations, to deliver cost-effective and easy access to thousands of essential products like white goods, furniture, energy vouchers, cash, and food vouchers. These are then widely dispatched to people in need, including veterans, refugees, and families in crisis.

Family Fund Business Services says it has a unique business model that delivers social value in two ways. The profits generated ensure the sustainability of Family Fund’s vital grant-giving, whilst the team’s expertise secures value-for-money contracts with suppliers, making clients’ funding stretch further to help more people.

The value of grants fulfilled by the social enterprise for clients in the last financial year was over £73M, more than triple the value delivered each year before the covid pandemic.

Phil Henderson, Director of Family Fund Business Services, said: “For ten years now we’ve provided solutions to local authorities, housing associations and major national charities, delivering the best possible support to people in the greatest need.

“We are so proud that every pound of our taxable profits are gifted back directly to Family Fund, the charity which set up the company ten years ago, and which strives to support families in financial need caring for disabled and seriously ill children across the UK.

“We are a unique model driving real social change, we were recently named one of the top 100 social enterprises in the UK in the SE100, and we’re looking forward to another big year ahead, supporting our clients, their beneficiaries and our parent charity.”

The charity has won praise from the North Yorkshire County Council Local Assistance Fund, who said: “Above and beyond every time ….so proud of what we have [been] able to do together for...those in North Yorkshire that need this support the most. Wonderfully efficient and hardworking dedicated team to the cause.”

Reflecting their national coverage, Home-Start Hampshire added: “We would thoroughly recommend working with FFBS as we have found the relationship to be invaluable in running our project, helping us distribute support to families across Hampshire.”