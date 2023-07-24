The donation was made on behalf of Sally Cox, Senior Graphic Designer at Pavers Head Office, as part of the foundation's employee-led grant application scheme.

The scheme encourages Pavers staff to apply on behalf of causes close to their hearts, which make a difference in areas of health, education and community.

Sally applied for funding to support the local pool, which is in urgent need of repair, to save it from closure.

Read more:

Sally said: “The pool is a valuable community asset, my children have swimming lessons there, along with many of their friends, some of whose parents learnt to swim there when they were children. Every week, over 950 children, babies and toddlers gain water confidence and learn the essential skill of swimming at New Earswick Pool”.

The pool is currently fundraising for three essential new boilers, the donation from the Pavers Foundation was made to match £2,000 already raised towards this project from May to June 2023.

Early this year, the Friends of New Earswick Swimming Pool (FoNESP) launched a campaign to raise £250,000 to replace failing boilers, fix a leaking roof and update changing rooms.

A few weeks ago, the friends said they were "happy to report that we have now reached £40,000 thanks to a generous donation from Pavers Foundation, an unnamed charity and a sponsored swim by New Earswick Disabled Swimming Club."

The pool was opened in 1966 by the Rowntree Trust with the support of local community. The trust sought to close the pool but a campaign by the community led the FoNESP to take over the running of the Pool in January 2019.

It is now hired out the pool to a range of swimming schools and clubs, including the local primary school, parent and toddler, scuba diving and swimming schools.

Read More:

Mike Peters, from Friends of New Earswick Pool commented: "The Friends of New Earswick Pool Trustees and Management Team would like to thank the Pavers Foundation for their generous financial support, whose generosity has enabled us to start modernising the pool!”

The Pavers Foundation aims to help local communities by supporting hundreds of small charities and causes, as well as partnering with one major charity per year as part of its charity of the year initiative. The Pavers Foundation has donated over £1.7million to date.

To donate to the appeal go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/save-new-earswick-pool or send a cheque, payable to "Friends of New Earswick Swimming Pool" to FoNESP c/o 3 Meadowfields Drive, York YO31 9HW.