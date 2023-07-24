This year there have been a number of record entrants for the awards which have been “whittled down to the very best the nation has to offer.”

The Carpenter’s Arms in Felixkirk, Thirsk, North Yorkshire has been shortlisted for ‘Best Pub for Food’ which is sponsored by Booker Makro.

Over in the North East, The Beresford Arms in Morpeth, Northumberland has also been shortlisted in the same category.

North Yorkshire pub shortlisted at Great British Pub Awards 2023

The two venues also feature alongside other foodie places at the Great British Pub Awards 2023, including:

The Hinds Head - Bray, Berkshire

The Loch & The Tyne - Old Windsor, Berkshire

The Bulls Head - Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Shibden Mill Inn - Halifax, West Yorkshire

The Carpenter’s Arms website says it “takes pride in our roots and live by our values of producing the finest freshest of seasonal flavours in every dish and serving them up with a healthy dose warm Yorkshire welcome.”

The pub says it creates menus that deliver the “classic favourites whilst ensuring our own Carpenter’s Arms twist.”

If you’re not quite ready to go home after a feast, you can also stay in the Garden Suites which are said to guarantee “the most rewarding break.”

On Tripadvisor, The Carpenter’s Arms currently has a rating of 4/5 out of 799 reviews.

A recent customer praised the setting, saying: “Lovely fayre with quality, provenance local ingredients. All our meals were delicious, particularly my provenance ‘beef burger’. Beautiful setting and very nice staff too.”

Meanwhile, a returning visitor wrote: “Visited again with my Mum and dog had a lovely Sunday lunch the starter of Korean chicken was great followed by fish and chips for me and pie for Mum.”

The Great British Pub Awards 2023 is taking place on Tuesday, September 19 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

You can see the full list of finalists around the UK on the Great British Pub Awards website.

The Carpenter’s Arms is located at Felixkirk, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, YO7 2DP.