Hanson Quarry Products has gained planning approval to replace three cement silos, a mixing tower and related buildings at its depot on Outgang Lane, Osbaldwick.

Planning documents submitted to city of York Council said the planned silos would be on the northern part of the site, rather than the west as now. They would replace 50-year-old plant and would last 50 years as well. Staffing would increase from 10 to 13 as the scheme met demand from across Yorkshire.

Planning documents continued: “This planning application seeks to use pioneering equipment to make the Site a flagship within Hanson’s estate. The Proposed Development will help to reduce dust emissions, reuse water within the operations and increase the efficiency of the concrete manufacturing process.

“The state-of-the art plant will be cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally safer than the plant approved under the 2020 planning permission.”

Council planning staff said extra traffic would be generated but Osbaldwick Parish Council had no objections as the business had always respected the 7.5t restriction through Osbaldwick and Murton.

Recommending approval, they added the proposed development would be similar to what is there now but would be more generously spaced. It would not create visual harm and would be in keeping with the industrial setting of the area.