At the second Student Voice Conference held by Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) this academic year, more than 100 students - including those from Outwood Easingwold, gathered at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, to check in with the Trust-wide progress made since they met at the first conference held back in December.

Three Student Voice representatives from each of the 27 OGAT secondary academies, ensured that all academy voices were heard. The day allowed students to network with others outside their school; sharing best practices and presenting updates on the progress their academies had made since December.

Demonstrating the importance of action, the trust was committed to making the conference as sustainable as possible – including using eco-friendly paper, recycled pens and organising shared transport for students and staff. Each student also received a small packet of bee-friendly wildflower seeds to plant at home.

More than 100 Outwood Grange Academy Trust secondary students came together for the second time this academic year to discuss climate change (Image: OGAT)

The Green Schools Project is dedicated to assisting schools in effectively addressing the urgent climate and ecological crisis. Their mission is to empower students to take the lead on projects, provide teacher training sessions and support schools in reducing their carbon emissions.

Georgia Prasad, Education Manager at Green Schools Project, spoke to the students about the Zero Carbon Schools programme, which the academies will be taking part in from September.

She said: "It was fantastic to meet the pupils and staff of Outwood Grange Academies Trust.

"Their enthusiasm and dedication as changemakers in creating a positive future were brilliant to see.

"We're looking forward to working with many of the academies this year on the Zero Carbon Schools programme and helping them continue on their sustainability journey."

Planet League partners with over 80 football clubs across the UK to mobilise fans to live greener. Its unique technology platform includes a virtual assistant referee (VAR) system, where actions taken by fans are verified. To date, over 180,000 actions have been taken by fans with other 500 schools taking part in tournaments.

Rich Holmes, Head of Partnerships at Planet League, said: “It was a privilege to be invited to speak at the Student Voice Conference. Having seen the impact Outwood Academy Hemsworth had during our previous campaigns, it’s exciting to see such interest from the other schools across the Trust.

“We look forward to working with Outwood Grange Academies Trust and seeing the impact staff and students alike can have through simple positive climate actions. It is inspiring to see the trust coming together to focus as a collective on how they can improve on the journey to being more sustainable.”