The group were said to have arrived last Saturday (July 22) at the location on Sim Balk Lane near York College.

Stephen Fenton, the Liberal Democrat ward councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, said that access was most likely obtained through a gate next to the All Saints School changing rooms.

He said: “Today (July 24), the travellers have moved a large concrete bollard that was protecting entry to a local nature reserve.”

A man walking his dog was on the normally traffic-free pedestrian and cycle route at 10pm last night (July 23) and said he encountered a car on the path.

Cllr Fenton suggested that this bollard had been moved to facilitate vehicular access to a route designed for pedestrians and cyclists (Image: Cllr Stephen Fenton)

The man, who did not want to named, said that the vehicle was driving aggressively towards him and did not stop.

Cllr Fenton said: "Tyre tracks suggest that the travellers are using the nature reserve as a dumping ground for vegetation they have cut – this is what happened in 2022.

“The path is popular with walkers and cyclists.

“It is now very dangerous with the travellers’ vehicles driving along it.”

The councillor said a local enforcement team from City of York Council went to the site this morning (July 24) with a 48-hour ‘Direction to Leave’ notice, served by York magistrates.

A failure to respond would see officers return to court to request a ‘Direction to Leave’ order, which can be enforced by bailiffs.

The same site was visited by travellers last year.