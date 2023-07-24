Richard Bowser is alleged to have carried out the offence at the highest pub in Great Britain, the Tan Hill Inn, at the end of last week.

He was arrested at the venue, which lies on the Pennine Way in one of the remotest parts of the Yorkshire Dales and provides bed and breakfast as well as bar facilities.

Police questioned him over the weekend and charged him to appear before the court today.

He will next appear before Teesside Crown Court on August 21 for a plea and trial preparation hearing when he will enter his plea.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder at Tan Hill Inn

He was not asked to enter a plea at the magistrates court hearing as attempted murder can only be tried by a judge and jury.

The alleged victim is also in his 40s.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to the inn late on Friday to deal with a person who had serious injuries.

Paramedics called police who arrested two people including a 46-year-old man.

A woman was later released on police bail while officers carried out further investigation and inquiries.

The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Tan Hill Inn is 1,732 feet above sea level and is situated between Upper Swaledale and Upper Teesdale. In heavy snowfall, it can be and has been cut off for days.

It regularly hosts music events. On Friday it was hosting a gig by Glamrockerz of Preston.