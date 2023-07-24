It will come as no surprise to anyone that the Met Office has said that the UK was on track to have the dullest July on record, with fewer amounts of sunshine than average over the month.

Flood alerts have been issued across northern England as the heavy rainfall continues including Yorkshire, although thankfully not for York specifically.

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Certainly localised flooding is quite possible.

"The rain warning we have out now until midnight certainly suggests the potential for standing water on the roads, so journey times could be impacted, and there could be some disruption for local bus and train services.”

Let's hope for a warmer, drier August.

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and tonight (July 24):

The persistent rain and cloud we've had over the weekend will clear as the morning goes on, leading into a drier day with only the odd shower, according to the Met Office. Although temperatures won't warm up, reaching a maximum of 18 °C.

Any showers that we do get during the day will dry out through the evening but temperatures will get chillier, and fall to a minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tomorrow (July 25):

Tuesday will bring a day of bright spells and showers, which may turn heavy or thundery by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday (July 26) to Friday (July 28):

The rain is expected to appear on and off during the rest of the working week. Both sunny spells and showers are predicted for Wednesday, but the afternoon is expected to be drier. Thursday will be wet and unsettled. Friday is expected to be the best day, with the rain clearing away, although the temperature will be rather cool.