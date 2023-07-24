Bethan was formerly the marketing director of a leading software company, but last year she founded Open Velocity to ensure technology start-ups and scale-ups can access leading marketing strategy consulting and senior marketing support.

Open Velocity, which is based at the Guildhall in Coney Street, York, won the new business of the year category in the 2022 awards.

This category award is open to those businesses in the region which have been trading for more than a year. The judges will consider financial performance, strategy and the way it has developed, it’s approach to staff development and customer service, potential for future growth and the impact the business has had on jobs and the community.

Bethan said it’s not just a matter of raising the profile of a brand but also recognising staff achievement.

She explained: “Businesses should enter. It’s about improving visibility for the good work they are doing. It’s about getting recognised, the team recognition as well. For us it was also important team to recognised that their work is also noticed outside of the business.

“Winning the new business of the year award really made people more aware of what we do and how we can help them, which is great. And who doesn’t like being a winner!!”

Once again, the award for the new business of 2023 is being sponsored by Lupton Fawcett Solicitors, who are based in Piccadilly, York.

A spokesperson said: “Sponsoring the York Press Business Awards enables industry leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals to come together, creating an environment conducive to knowledge-sharing, idea generation and the formation of mutually beneficial partnerships, thereby facilitating collaboration within York’s business community.

“Through continually investing in initiatives that celebrate and promote business within the community, we as a firm demonstrate our commitment to the growth and prosperity of York’s business community and the people within it that form the core of Lupton Fawcett’s approach to the provision of legal services.”

They added: “The York Press Business Awards also offer an elevated platform for entrants, by recognising and celebrating the exceptional achievements of York’s local business landscape. The awards encourage businesses to continuously strive for excellence in their respective industries, creating positive change and contributing to the overall growth of the region. Businesses of all sizes have the opportunity to share stories of success and can gain great exposure from being shortlisted in any of the 11 categories on offer.

The deadline to enter is Friday August 11. The awards night is at York Racecourse on Thursday November 30.

For details and to enter go to: The Press Business Awards 2023: Information, profiles, winners, photos (yorkpress.co.uk)