We never use Castle car park - the reason being that it is always full.
I anticipated some sense from Labour and was excited the Lib Dem ideas were dead - but not replacing this parking is madness (‘We have no appetite for building multi-storey car parks’, July 11).
Park & Ride does not suit all, especially given how time-consuming it is.
People will not give up using their cars, especially blue badge holders.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick
Wake up to ‘woke’
I do wish people would use the word ‘woke’ in its true context.
Peter Rickaby (Letters, July 18) criticises Archbishops Welby and Cottrell for having no purpose other than jumping on every ‘woke’ bandwagon.
As ‘woke’ is to be aware of and actively attentive to important societal acts and issues, especially of racial and social justice, then surely said Archbishops are just going about their business and acting accordingly?
It is time you ‘woke’ up, Peter.
Dave Platt, Keepers Way, Dunnington, York
Changing seasons
The year 2023 is turning out to be a very strange one, with the seasons and the natural environment out of kilter.
The plane trees near us are shedding their leaves profusely, even though it’s only July, not autumn.
The roses are looking the worse for wear and yet the brambles and the horse chestnut are heavy with berries and conkers.
The seasons have gone to pot and I wonder what the late Bill ( William) Foggitt, the Thirsk Amateur weather forecaster, would make of the changing seasons.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate
