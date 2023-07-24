A few signatures at a carnival do not speak for 12,000 Haxby residents.

There is no ground swell from residents for it to be built on Towthorpe Road!

Residents will not wish to go - in all weathers and darkness - to an unmanned open station, then pay £5 for a train to travel two miles into York, when pensioners (who make up 60 per cent of the population of Haxby) can travel by bus into the city for free.

This is £30 million for a pure folly.

The country is in an age of austerity. Where does the money come from?

This is completely irresponsible political dogma.

R.S. Pearson, Towthorpe Road, Haxby, York