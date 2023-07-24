Contrary to what the Liberal Democrats say (Call for new station funds confirmation, The Press, July 17) there is no cross-party agreement on City of York Council that the proposed Haxby Station site should be down Towthorpe Road.
A few signatures at a carnival do not speak for 12,000 Haxby residents.
There is no ground swell from residents for it to be built on Towthorpe Road!
Residents will not wish to go - in all weathers and darkness - to an unmanned open station, then pay £5 for a train to travel two miles into York, when pensioners (who make up 60 per cent of the population of Haxby) can travel by bus into the city for free.
This is £30 million for a pure folly.
The country is in an age of austerity. Where does the money come from?
This is completely irresponsible political dogma.
R.S. Pearson, Towthorpe Road, Haxby, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here