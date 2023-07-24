So-called experts convinced the French government to expend huge resources on a line of fortress defences known as The Maginot Line. Hitler’s tanks simply bypassed them.The York barriers will perform no better.

Even on the rare occasions they are actually closed, they will not stop a determined vehicle attack because a terrorist driver can simply choose another street which isn’t protected.

Moreover, the barriers are useless in the case of backpack bombings, cycles filled with explosives or a stabbing attack.

All that money has been wasted for no tangible benefit.

The ‘expert’ advice was fundamentally flawed and should have been rejected.

We are all suffering as a result of decisions based on entirely erroneous security recommendations.

York residents are far more likely to be hurt as a result of injury falling off a bike or scooter due to a huge pothole than they are at the hands of any terrorist.

Matthew Laverack, Architect Lord Mayors Walk,York