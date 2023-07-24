North Yorkshire Police say the man is currently in custody and will appear at York Magistrates Court today (July 24).

Officers were called to the Tan Hill Inn in Langthwaite at about 10.40pm on Friday (July 21) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after a man was found with serious arm injuries.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"A short time later a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. The woman has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"There were a number of people at the venue at the time of the incident who officers would like to come forward."

The pub is not only the highest pub in the land, it also starred in one of the most memorable TV adverts – for Everest Double Glazing, featuring Ted Moult and his feather. It's also famous for its lock-ins as it is often snow-bound in the worst of the winter weather.

If you witnessed any part of this incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 01609 643147 or 101 and selecting option 4 – please make sure you are connected to North Yorkshire Police if calling from outside the county.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

When providing information, please quote reference 12230136112.