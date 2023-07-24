London-based property investor AEW UK has bought the 99,769 sq ft building on the corner of George Hudson Street and Tanner Row in the Micklegate Quarter.

The 0.8 acre site has five tenants, including National Car Parks Ltd (NCP), who have occupied the 297-space car park since 2005 and have nine more years remaining on the lease. The car park generates three-quarters of its income.

Another four tenants occupy the ground and first floor retail and office accommodation fronting onto George Hudson Street.

Altogether, the premises deliver a net initial yield of 9.3% but a rent review in 2027 is expected to push this above 10%.

Laura Elkin, Portfolio Manager of AEW UK REIT said: "Our due diligence has shown that NCP trades well from the location and we expect this to continue given the popularity of York as a destination. Completion of the acquisition marks the strategic reinvestment into higher yielding assets of capital generated from recent sales.

"We continue to analyse an interesting pipeline of potential acquisitions and expect to make further purchase announcements in due course, which will bring us closer to our short-term target of full deployment of capital."