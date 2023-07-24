A FIRE has been started deliberately in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.04pm last (July 23) to reports of a fire in Hunmanby near Filey.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a fire in a wooden stable measuring approx 5 x 5 metres.
"The crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and one main jet.
"There was fire damage throughout the structure but no contents within.
"The cause of this fire was believed to be deliberate."
