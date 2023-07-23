Specially trained officers have been out talking to members of the public over the weekend at Vangarde and Monk's Cross shopping parks as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

Project Servator police officers have been out at Vangarde (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesman said: "Our specially trained Project Servator officers continue to be out and about come rain or shine.

"North Yorkshire Police continues to support the training of more officers in this special policing tactic helping to keep everyone safe.

"We pop up anywhere, at any time and in any weather.

"Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious."

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.